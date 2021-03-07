ENTERTAINMENT

7 Best Ginkgo Quotes Of Mushayars | Periodic

Best Ginkgo Quotes

1- “I live normally. If you can catch a few fish then you will be better. Dig the caves so that you can set the sail up whenever needed. It will not be easy. But you have an endless time ahead of you.
“Ginkgo”

2- “If you throw away your life, you won’t even have the ability to feel regret.
“Ginkgo”

Ginko Boli

3- “Your soul’s vault is between dream and reality.” No one could see “Dream Tech” without this passage.
“Ginkgo”

Ginko Boli

4- “On this hand, imagine that these four fingers represent animals, and the thumbs represent plants. Then people say that they are here … at the tip of the middle finger, farthest from the heart.
“Ginkgo”

Ginko Boli

5- “The sun rises today and sets again. A flower that used to bloom in the morning falls from its trunk. The sun sets today and rises again. Flowers bloom to fill the ground, but no flowers of tomorrow…
“Ginkgo”

Ginko Boli

6- “Simple yet mysterious.” A distant ancestor unlike any plant or animal we have seen. These groups of strange creatures have inspired whispers of fear among man since ancient times.
“Ginkgo”

Ginko Boli

7- “He was afraid of falling asleep. He says that his soul is nothing. They say that the man never thought even in the dream after the day he cut his pillow.
“Ginkgo”

Ginko Boli

