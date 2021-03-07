7 Best Kinichirou Imamura bid again !! | Periodic

Best Kinichirou Imamura:

1- “An unfair situation deserves an unfair resolution.”

2- “Even though I’m not around, nothing will change, you say? It’s not like I’m living my life to prove just as silly! We live our lives to see that the world How do you feel around us, don’t you think?

3- “As far as relationships with other people go, they do not end because one person decides that it is over.

4- “If we are going to regret it in any way, let’s regret something we wanted to do.”

5- “Do not go thinking that there is a world where it is natural to be happy! Even if you start complaining, nothing will change! You need to make things fun by yourself!

6- “Those who are not doing anything themselves should not be in such a hurry to tell others what to do!

7- “I hate the most in the world, when I am already trying hard and I am told that I should try harder!”

