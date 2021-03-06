7 Best Netflix Shows with a 100% Rotten Tomato Binge Score

Netflix releases a lot of shows every month. The TheMiracleTech platform has an abundance of content in various genres, making it difficult to choose the best. And that’s why we often remember hidden gems and great shows. So we tracked down shows with 100% Rotten Tomatoes scores that are worthy of your healthy attention. You can also find the list of best Netflix shows here with over 95% Rotten Tomatoes ratings.

Loading...

Offers you a list of shows that are rated 100% that make for a great watch.

Loading...

7 best Netflix shows with 100% Rotten Tomatoes score untouched

1. Giri / Haj

Giri / Haji Is an almost perfect crime thriller made by Netflix and BBC Two. It is an exciting, full of sense of humor. Giri / Haji Stands for Duty / Shame and is set in Tokyo and London. The thriller is about detective Kenzo Mori, who believes his dead brother Yuto is still alive and is wanted for the murder of a Yakuza member. The show is an absolute attraction among countless crime shows.

Loading...

Loading...

2. Master of No

The beautiful heartbreaking series is very recognizable to all those who have struggled and faced immense challenges before reaching the top. Starring comic Aziz Ansari and writer Alan Yang, the show is based on Ansari’s real-life experiences. Dev, a New York actor, struggles to understand what he wants, both personally and professionally. The show also stars Ansari’s mom and dad, Fatima and Shukath, who play real roles on the reel. The comedy focuses on contemporary issues. If you haven’t seen it yet, you’re missing one of Netflix’s best shows.

Loading...

Loading...

Shit Creek Season 6

Funny, hot, humorous, heartbreaking and more, Shit creekThe final season is the perfect farewell to Rozé and the city that changed their lives. Winner of Golden Globe Award for Best Comedy Series and Primetime Emmy Award for Best Comedy Series, Shit creek A billionaire couple revolves around the couple and their two children, who suddenly go bankrupt and are left alone with a small town called Skits Creek. Produced by Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, the show features Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara, Dan Levy Annie Murphy and others.

Loading...

Loading...

Seems good

Contrary to what the name suggests, Seems good There is a painful and intense clock that sometimes makes you laugh. A semi-autobiographical comedy series starring comedian Mae Martin, which follows the lives of drug-addicted recoveries who are dominated by intense romance. The show takes you along the path of a modern, fluid landscape of gender and sexuality. Mae’s life is not easy and she becomes quite complicated when she becomes involved in a relationship played by Charlotte Richie with her new girlfriend George.

Loading...

5. Dash and Lily

Loading...

The true story of two strangers in New York City who eventually fall in love. Dash and Lily is a soft, sweet, positive story, making a perfect romantic watch with the cynical Dashial Hamlet and the optimistic Lillian Hellman. Witness how the couple share their dreams, desires, passions, and daring in notebooks that they pass back and forth in NYC locations.

Loading...

6.24: DAY 5

Loading...

Directed by John Kaiser, starring Kiefer Sutherland, Kim Revere, Mary Lynn Rajskub, Carlos Bernard, 24Season 5 will be as exciting and interesting as the previous season. There is a threat to the United States and it brings back Jack Bauer (Kiefer Sutherland) who mourns his demise. He returns to fight after a murder charge that turned the nation upside down. The plot further indicates that there is a mole in the ranks. Get ready for an intense clock filled with unexpected twists.

Loading...

Loading...

7. Immigration Nation

A limited series of Netflix, Immigration nation Brutal presents the truth on a scale. The show takes you into a broken system, built on policies designed to demean people. ICE has a cruel side for agents and some who feel sorry for immigrants but do not show it on their faces. The six-hour series focuses on immigrant families who have separated from these laws.

Loading...

Loading...

7 Netflix shows you should watch with a rating of 100% Rotten Tomatoes