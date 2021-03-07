7 best quotes from Rokudou Mukuro Katekyo Hitman Reincarnation! | Periodic

Best Rokudou Mukoro Quotes

2- “There is a lie hidden in truth, a truth hidden in a lie.

“Rokudou Mukuro

2- “I like Dr. Verde needs intelligence. In all honesty I wish he was just a brain and nothing more.

“Rokudou Mukuro

3- “[about Verde] His head is slightly diverted and he is a perverted scientist.

“Rokudou Mukuro

4- “One illusion has created the illusion of another illusion, he has already lost his sensation.”

“Rokudou Mukuro

5- “I only want you for your body.

“Rokudou Mukuro

6- “You lost, the reason was that you considered me your opponent.

“Rokudou Mukuro

7- “illusion … or real confusion”. There is a real illusion hidden in an illusion. One illusion will sprout another illusion. A lie hidden in truth is a lie, a truth hidden in lies.

“Rokudou Mukuro

