7 Best Yukino Yokoshita Quotes From Yari Ore Koi Seshun Pyaar Vak Machigatetiru. Zoku | Shareitnow

Best yukino yukinoshita quotes

2- “If all this sheds tears to tear us apart, it may be that we were not close to the beginning.

2- “Even if we know each other, it is another thing to understand each other.

3- “We do not give fish to a hungry man. We teach him how to fish and make him independent.

4- If you are breathing in and out, good for everyone, then an AC unit is also more useful than you.

5- “People are not perfect. They are weak, ugly, and they envy and try to bring others down. Oddly enough, you are better, it is hard to live. This is why I am going to change this world and the people in it…

6- “I think, if you want to improve yourself, you should challenge your limits.”

7- “Those who do not work hard have no right to be jealous of those with talent. People fail because they do not understand the hard work required to succeed.

