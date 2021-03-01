7 Hollywood Franchises You Must See In This Lifetime

Some film series have a big impact on our lives. We often find ourselves using sentences from series with our hearts. I hope you will find your melancholy in the epic series below. Comment on your favorites and let me know.

Jurassic Park: 5 movies

So here is a powerhouse of history, adventure, horror and adventure. In the 1990s, a book called Jurassic Park was published by Michael Crickton. The book had three episodes and was adapted into a film series of the same name. To date we have five Jurassic Park TMTs and the sixth is in development.

The fifth sequel to Jurassic Park will be released sometime in 2022. Steven Spielberg’s beautiful directorial film received considerable fame and positive acclaim.

Mission Impossible: 6 movies

What do you understand by Detective Ethan Hunt? Thriller spy film series, Impossible Goal Bruce Geller of the same name is based on the television series. The first film of the film series was released in 1996.

After five successful sequels, the sixth sequel, also known as Mission Impossible 7, will be released in 2021. I’ll be more precise, the release date is November 19, 2021.

Pirates of the Caribbean: 5 movies

Walt disney Pirates of the Caribbean And Tim Powers’s On Stranger Tide was adapted and created this stunning film franchise. The first film was released in 2003. The sixth film of the series will be in development, along with a spin-off. It looks like the Caribbean will be with us for some time to come.

Star Wars: 12 movies, 1 series

By george lucas Star wars One of the biggest franchises ever. The franchise’s first film was released in 1977. It includes movies, video games, novels and series as well as several upcoming sequels. Who is your favorite Star Wars character anyway?

Harry Potter: 8 movies

JK Rowling’s magical fantasy books were rejected by many publishers, but now it’s hard to find someone who doesn’t know Harry potterThe fantasy adventure series made its debut in 2001 with the films Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The film consists of seven parts and fans call themselves Potterheads.

Lord of the Rings: 6 movies

Peter Jackson’s Under the ring mantra Includes three films. All three films are based on books written by JRR Tolken. The series was widely appreciated by the audience, and all the films were released simultaneously over a one-year span.

The first film premiered in 2001, followed by the second and third. The Lord of the Rings has been well received with awards.

Marvel Cinematic Universe: 23 Movies, 1 Series

Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is one of the most positive and commercially acclaimed franchises ever. 2008 was the first release from the Iron Man MCU and was part of Phase One release.

MCU has the largest fanbase, after releasing several films, television series, games and comics. We have several Phase Four releases this year.

With all these Hollywood packages, I’m pretty sure you’ll be booked for at least a few weeks. By the way, you can note some of them Indian ott series Worth watching. Stay safe until I come back to you with some more suggestions.