7 Hollywood horror movies to see in 2021

While 2020 was a difficult year, the entertainment industry ensured that we had a steady stream of content on various platforms. 2021 looks great for those who like horror movies. While there are many Bollywood releases as well, the upcoming Hollywood horror films are all set to give you goosebumps.

Here are 7 Hollywood horror films that will be released in 2021

1. The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It

Magical The franchise is a favorite of those who cannot get enough of horror films. Directed by Michael Chews, the film has the third installment Magical Universe and this time Extraordinary Researchers Lorraine and Ed Warren introduced us to a very scary world of monsters. The film is based on the real-life incident of the 1981 murder trial of Array Cheyenne Johnson, known as “Devil Made Me Do” in Connecticut. The trial was the first trial in the United States where the accused claimed demonic possession for the crime. The film stars Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson and Sterling Jerins.

Release date: June 4, 2021

2. Last night in Soho

Written and directed by Edgar Wright, Lost night in soho Is a psychological horror film that tells you the story of Eloise, who lives in present-day London. However, she mysteriously enters London in the 1960s. She meets the man of her dreams, but today’s London is not what it seems. The consequences are, one’s past is seen in the future.

Release date: April 23, 2021

3. A Quiet Place Part II

Emily Blunt, Cillian Murphy, Millicent Seamond, Noah Joop, Jimon Hounsou and John Krasinski, a quiet place One of the biggest commercial successes of 2018 and John Krasinski’s directorial debut was. The sequel takes us back to the life of the Abbott family. The struggle for survival continues, but this time the danger is not just from the creatures that chase the sound, it is unimaginable.

Release date: September 17, 2021

4. Morbius

Not as scary as the others on this list, Morbius Is based on a Marvel Comics character. The character is a living vampire who originally appeared in Marvel Comics as one Spider Man Villain. The film stars Jared Leto in the lead role. The plot centers on a scientist trying to cure a rare blood disease. But as fate has it, he accidentally associates himself with vampirism in some form or the other.

Release date: March 19, 2021

5. Candle

1992 sequel Sweet seller, The supernatural slasher film centers around local legend Candiman. The premise of the story is that whoever says his name in front of the mirror five times kills him. Based on Clive Barker’s short story ForbiddenThe film showcases Helen’s myths and superstitions. But things turn into a nightmare when a string of murders occur. Directed by Bernard Rose, the film stars Virginia Madsen, Tony Todd, Xander Berkeley, Kacie Lemons and Vanessa E. Williams.

Release date: August 27, 2021

6. Spiral

Miracle chapter of saw Comes as a horror crime movie HoroscopeThis plot introduces us to a tragic mastermind who brutally kills people, this is his way of justice. A team of detectives, played by Chris Rock and Samuel L. Jackson, takes charge of the investigation, but learns that the lead detective is trapped in a pathetic game of killer.

Release date: May 21, 2021

7. Do not breathe

Do you remember the original story where three children enter a remote home of a blind elder to steal money? The sequel brings the blind back to Stephen Lang and you can only hope that there is no blood this time!

Release date: August 13, 2021

