7 Killed, 34 Injured During Russian Strikes In Kharkiv; Un Chief Urges Independent Bucha Probe

Russia Ukraine news LIVE:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a surprise video appearance at the music industry’s star-studded Grammys and appealed to viewers to support his country ‘in any way you can’. During the message that aired on the show Sunday, he likened the invasion to a deadly silence threatening to extinguish the dreams and lives of the Ukrainian people, including children. “Our musicians wear body armour instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals, even to those who can’t hear them,” he said. “But the music will break through anyway.” The mayor of Bucha, a town 37 kilometres (23 miles) northwest of the capital, alleged on Saturday that 300 people were killed during the Russian army’s month-long occupation. Reuters said that victims were still…