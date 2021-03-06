“India has the highest number of movies worldwide on Netflix and last year 80 percent of our members in India decided to watch a movie every week,” said Monica Shergill, vice president of Netflix India in a blog post. This was sufficient reason for Netflix to step up production of Indian original content. But with the flow of new material, there is often a film or two that you do not pay attention to as you move through the material. Between Indian origin films on Netflix, you may get stuck Ludo, Gunjan Saxena More like, but now is the time to give these hidden gems. Can we?

7 lesser known Indian origin movies on Netflix that are worth watching

1. Rajma Chawal

With the good company of the late Rishi Kapoor, Amma Dastur, Anirudh Tanwar and the more established Aparshakti Khurana, Rajma plays a major role in Chawl. Covering digital acquisitions in recent years, the film explores the grounds where a father tried to get closer to his Millennial son via social media. The movie will remind you to some extent Do dooni chaar (Thanks to a similar temperament) and is an overall healthy one not to be missed.

2. Where can I tell my heart

Where should I tell my heart Is a dark relationship drama by Aadish Keluskar in association with Netflix India. It explores the darker sides of a simple-looking relationship in the hustle and bustle of the city. Mapping the life of a young couple in Maximum City sees their different personalities and dependence on each other. She is financially independent and still craving her love, and is chaotic and abusive. Dark reels can be viewed at your own risk.

3. Brijmohan be immortal

Another dark film among Indian original films on Netflix, only this time a dark comedy, May Brijmohan be immortal Is a personal favorite. It follows Brij’s tragic and loving marriage, played by Arjun Mathur. Incidentally, burnt in a debt of 25 lakh rupees, he decides to justify his death as a liar, but he is caught in a situation which is worse than he imagined.

4. Women First

A documentary, but with enough drama to make it onto the list of Indian original films on Netflix, ladies First Deepika Kumari depicts the life of a national level archer. From his initial struggle to his ascent to the world’s number one archer, though for now, the inspirational film is one of the must-see movies on Netflix. Born in a small village in Ratu, Jharkhand, Kumari fought against poverty and deep patriarchy.

5. Music teacher

The intimate story of a music teacher and his student, music teacher Explores various aspects of the human personality. Trapped between jealousy and pride, a disillusioned music teacher (played by Manav Kaul) whose musical ambitions have been postponed, struggles with regret when his star student, now a successful singer, arrives in the city.

6. Era. Sentence end

An Oscar-winning documentary produced by Guneet Monga Period. End of sentence. There is a short duration of 25 minutes. In just 15 minutes, the film explores menstrual problems and stigma. A circle around a group of women in rural India sees efforts to create their own sanitary pads and also move towards financial independence.

7. Sony

Sony Was one of the promising Indian origin films on Netflix. But since it was one of the early releases (2018), it did not get proper publicity from the streaming giant. However, the quality of the film has nothing to do with it. It depicts the life of a young policewoman in Delhi who is working to address the growing crisis of violent crime against women, but who suffers from significant professional and personal failures. In parts, the film reminds you of this Delhi crime, Which is another outstanding Indian origin on Netflix.

