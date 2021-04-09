7 New Photography Trends Inspired by Influencer Manuel Bechter – Film Daily

As a creative photography content creator who also models for his own photos, Manuel Bechter is quickly rising in the ranks as people all over the world start imitating his creative photography ideas.

Manuel Bechter kicked off his social media career in 2019 when first he began taking and posting pictures, using himself as the model, on his social media accounts. Yet, after reaching 5,000 Instagram followers, and purchasing his first camera, he wanted to create more value for his followers and decided to explore creative photography and now his Instagram following has grown to over one million followers. Not only does Bechter post photos that others can recreate themselves on his Instagram profile, TikTok account, and Facebook page, he also posts behind-the-scenes videos of some of his best pictures.

By sharing the photo tricks and ideas behind his creative photos and content, other models and photographers are able to recreate the similar photo ideas or even put their own unique twist on it. Here are a few new photography tips and trends inspired by Bechter’s own creative photography that anyone can use to take that perfect shot. His insider tricks and photo ideas are not only for those with a professional camera but also for smartphone users.