LATEST

7 Newly Released Movies And Shows On Amazon Prime Video, Netflix And More To Watch This Weekend With The Fam | Techkashif.com – Tech Kashif

Avatar
By
Posted on
7 newly released movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more to watch this weekend with the fam | Techkashif.com

7 newly released movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video: Amazon Prime Video released a slew of new titles this week, including Joji with Fahadh Faasil in the titular role of Joji, the youngest of three sons of a wealthy plantation owner, Kuttappan (played by PN Sunny). Despite his clever tactics, Joji can’t claim what he believes is rightfully his, due to this Dileesh Pothan director’s plot. However, he ends up serving up multiple delicious twists in the movie. If you enjoyed this crime drama, head here to watch these 5 similar movies on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The week also saw the digital premiere of Yuvarathnaa, just a week after its theatrical release. Below we list why you should watch this Kannada action drama, featuring Puneeth Rajkumar, Sayyeshaa, Sonu Gowda, Dhananjaya and Prakash Raj and six other recently released movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Disney + Hotstar this weekend.

Contents hide
1 1. THUNDERFORCE – NETFLIX
2 2. YUVARATHNAA – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
3 3. NIGHT IN PARADISE – NETFLIX
4 4. THE GREAT INDIAN CUISINE – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
5 5. HELLO CHARLIE – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO
6 6. THE GREAT DAY: COLLECTION 2 – NETFLIX
7 7. THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD – DISNEY + HOTSTAR
8 7 upcoming newly released movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more to watch with the family this weekend

1. THUNDERFORCE – NETFLIX

“Two girls in their 40s,” played by Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer, don super suits to fight crime in their town in this comedy film, after Spencer’s character develops a treatment that allows them both to develop super powers! Spencer has the power of invisibility and McCarthy is stronger than Hulk as ‘Thunder Force’ – a super duo fighting a super villain and his evil clan.

2. YUVARATHNAA – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

7 newly released movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more to watch this weekend with the fam | Techkashif.com

One week after the theatrical release, Yuvarathnaa, featuring Puneeth Rajkumar, Sayyeshaa, Sonu Gowda, Dhananjaya and Prakash Raj, has been made available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Written and directed by Santhosh Ananddram, the action thriller follows Rajkumar as Arjun, an engineering student who fights a corrupt system and filthy politicians to keep his college from closing due to rampant privatization.

3. NIGHT IN PARADISE – NETFLIX

7 newly released movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more to watch this weekend with the fam | Techkashif.com

Directed by Park Hoon-jung, this Korean crime drama tells the story of a man on the run from dangerous gangsters. Trapped on an island, while trying to figure out how to get the crowd off his back, he meets a mysterious woman who changes the course of his destiny. But she hides her own dark secrets, which he does not know.

4. THE GREAT INDIAN CUISINE – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

7 newly released movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more to watch this weekend with the fam | Techkashif.com

The great Indian cuisine is a Malayalam drama film that unfolds the story of a newly married woman’s struggle to adjust to her new home and family life. Nimisha Sajayan takes the lead in this Jeo Baby direction and provides a fitting response to her new patriarchal in-laws.

5. HELLO CHARLIE – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Meet Jackie Shroff as a savvy businessman in Hi CharlieThe actor dons a gorilla outfit in this family-friendly comedy to escape the police force and embarks on a world trip with a delivery man played by Aadar Jain.

6. THE GREAT DAY: COLLECTION 2 – NETFLIX

Travel virtually this weekend with the new season of The big day on Netflix as the reality series focuses on the nitty-gritty of fat Indian weddings around the country and beyond.

7. THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD – DISNEY + HOTSTAR

7 newly released movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more to watch this weekend with the fam | Techkashif.com

The Personal History of David Copperfield, starring Dev Patel in the titular role, reinterprets Charles Dickens’ famous literary character in a rather comical Victorian-era setting and follows his adventures through an ironic script of betrayal, romance and drama.

7 upcoming newly released movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more to watch with the family this weekend

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
832
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
831
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
797
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
774
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
766
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
752
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
723
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
700
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions - The Boston Globe
652
LATEST

Fighting for fairness in vocational tech school admissions – The Boston Globe
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
652
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top