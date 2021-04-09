7 Newly Released Movies And Shows On Amazon Prime Video, Netflix And More To Watch This Weekend With The Fam | Techkashif.com – Tech Kashif

7 newly released movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video: Amazon Prime Video released a slew of new titles this week, including Joji with Fahadh Faasil in the titular role of Joji, the youngest of three sons of a wealthy plantation owner, Kuttappan (played by PN Sunny). Despite his clever tactics, Joji can’t claim what he believes is rightfully his, due to this Dileesh Pothan director’s plot. However, he ends up serving up multiple delicious twists in the movie. If you enjoyed this crime drama, head here to watch these 5 similar movies on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The week also saw the digital premiere of Yuvarathnaa, just a week after its theatrical release. Below we list why you should watch this Kannada action drama, featuring Puneeth Rajkumar, Sayyeshaa, Sonu Gowda, Dhananjaya and Prakash Raj and six other recently released movies and shows on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and Disney + Hotstar this weekend.

1. THUNDERFORCE – NETFLIX

“Two girls in their 40s,” played by Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer, don super suits to fight crime in their town in this comedy film, after Spencer’s character develops a treatment that allows them both to develop super powers! Spencer has the power of invisibility and McCarthy is stronger than Hulk as ‘Thunder Force’ – a super duo fighting a super villain and his evil clan.

2. YUVARATHNAA – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

One week after the theatrical release, Yuvarathnaa, featuring Puneeth Rajkumar, Sayyeshaa, Sonu Gowda, Dhananjaya and Prakash Raj, has been made available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. Written and directed by Santhosh Ananddram, the action thriller follows Rajkumar as Arjun, an engineering student who fights a corrupt system and filthy politicians to keep his college from closing due to rampant privatization.

3. NIGHT IN PARADISE – NETFLIX

Directed by Park Hoon-jung, this Korean crime drama tells the story of a man on the run from dangerous gangsters. Trapped on an island, while trying to figure out how to get the crowd off his back, he meets a mysterious woman who changes the course of his destiny. But she hides her own dark secrets, which he does not know.

4. THE GREAT INDIAN CUISINE – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

The great Indian cuisine is a Malayalam drama film that unfolds the story of a newly married woman’s struggle to adjust to her new home and family life. Nimisha Sajayan takes the lead in this Jeo Baby direction and provides a fitting response to her new patriarchal in-laws.

5. HELLO CHARLIE – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Meet Jackie Shroff as a savvy businessman in Hi CharlieThe actor dons a gorilla outfit in this family-friendly comedy to escape the police force and embarks on a world trip with a delivery man played by Aadar Jain.

6. THE GREAT DAY: COLLECTION 2 – NETFLIX

Travel virtually this weekend with the new season of The big day on Netflix as the reality series focuses on the nitty-gritty of fat Indian weddings around the country and beyond.

7. THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD – DISNEY + HOTSTAR

The Personal History of David Copperfield, starring Dev Patel in the titular role, reinterprets Charles Dickens’ famous literary character in a rather comical Victorian-era setting and follows his adventures through an ironic script of betrayal, romance and drama.