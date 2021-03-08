It has been a while since we saw Shahrukh Khan on the big screen. The actor is actively producing some of the best projects, but fans are eager to see him again. While we heard his voice as Muffsa in Disney’s Lion King in 2020, it’s been a while since he entertained us. The actor was last seen about three years ago in Anand L Rai’s 2018 film Zero opposite Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif, which remained at the box office. Since then, SRK has strengthened its manufacturer portfolio. It was recently announced that his production house Red Chillies Entertainment would support Love Hostel, a serious crime thriller starring Vikrant Massey, Sanya Malhotra and Bobby Deol.

However, the craze to see King Khan on the big screen remains again and we are finally in the news. The year 2021 looks promising for Shahrukh Khan, with few projects in the pipeline. Their list of upcoming films makes it interesting how they differ from others. SRK will be featured in a variety of roles, ranging from performing some pointed action stunts to the role of a journalist. The actor is expected to appear in seven films and here is the list:

7 Shah Rukh Khan films to be released in theaters in 2021 and their release dates

1. Pathan

The shooting of Pathan has resumed and is one of SRK’s most awaited films of the year. The film is directed by Siddharth Anand and also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. A source associated with TMTfare reported, “This is a battle Royal fight between SRK and John, in which Deepika plays an important role and unfolds the story.”

Expected release – 4 November 2021, as reported by Indiatoday.

2. Untitled – a film starring Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani is known for his beautiful social humor like Munna Bhai, PK and more. SRK and Hirani together would definitely be a treat to watch. The film is an ‘immigration comedy’ that goes from Punjab to Canada. Confirmed a source for TOI, “This man is a jovial, he will make you laugh and get emotional. Shahrukh is growing his hair for the role. “

Release Date: Not announced

3. obey

This is SRK and Deepika’s year together, the two will soon be featured in another film, titled Sanaka. Directed by acclaimed Tamil director Attlee, SRK played a double role in the film. According to TOI, he will appear in the role of both a gangster and a Special Forces officer. The film is expected to be released sometime towards the end of the year.

Expected release – not announced

4. Brahmastra

One of the most awaited films of the year, Brahmastra became a star business. The science fiction film directed by Ayan Mukherjee is a three-part project. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy, but we will also see Shah Rukh Khan in a guest role.

Release Date: December 2021

5. Operation Khukri

In-house production Operation Khukhari has been in discussion since 2017. This film, based on a true incident, is about the rescue operation ‘Operation Khukri’ in Africa by the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force. As reported by The Indian Express, the actor will play the role of a soldier and is one of the most expensive projects SRK has undertaken. “Extensive research has been done and will be put on a much larger scale. It will be a true representation of a huge military campaign and celebrate our heroes. The directors and actors are finalizing, with the film set to roll later this year To out. It’s going to be shot in real locations in Africa, with some real armed war scenes. “ Mumbai Mirror was quoted as saying by a source.

Release date: October 2, 2021

6. Missile: Nambi Impact

Scientist and ISRO Aerospace Engineer, Nambi Narayanan, Rocketry: A biography of The Nambi Effect, in which SRK does another cameo. The film is also directed by R Madhavan, where SRK will play the role of a journalist, which will give us a glimpse into Nambi’s life. Talking about the film, Madhavan told TOI, “I believe that this film will be one of the best stories in my career so far. I am not sure how many people know about Nambi Narayanan. A lot of people research about it on the internet. When I announced that I was making a film about him, but I can say with great confidence that everything that should be on the Internet about him is not. The film is not about a false case on Nambi Narayanan, as many people think. Nambi Narayanan is a kind of Abdul Kalam James Bond-type person. “

Release Date – Not announced

7. Autumn 3:

One of Bollywood’s successful film franchises ‘Don’ is all set for the third part. The first part released in 2006 was Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Boman Irani, Om Puri, Lara Dutta and was a remake of the film of the same name in 1978. After the popularity of the first two episodes, Farhan Akhtar will be the third part in the work. Nothing has been officially announced yet about the film.

Release Date – November 2021

