7 Signs of Blood Cancer, Sisters must not be ignored – firstpostofindia

Leukemia ( blood cancer ) is a cancer that affects the blood cells, reduces the body’s ability to fight off disease, and weakens the immune system. Below are the most obvious manifestations.

Pale skin

If you find that your skin appears pale, pale, you should get a blood test immediately. Cancer of the blood will inhibit the growth of new blood cells, make your skin bluer, and this is a very noticeable manifestation.

Severe Bleeding

If you suddenly experience heavy menstrual bleeding, it could also be a manifestation of leukemia (leukemia) caused by degeneration of the blood cell tissues.

Tired

Leukemia can make you tired for an unknown reason, a phenomenon that occurs constantly due to the loss of blood cells. So, if your body shows these symptoms, you should be alert and seek medical attention to find out the cause.

Persistent infection

If you have symptoms of a stomach or throat infection, this may be a silent sign of leukemia, do not be subjective.

Fever

Suddenly you have a high fever for unknown reasons, most likely a sign of leukemia.

Shortness of Breath

You find it difficult to breathe even without any physical activity, take care of yourself. This is a sign of leukemia. Blood cells degenerate rapidly, and severe blood loss leads to this condition.

Slow Recovery

A person with leukemia, when treated for other diseases, is extremely slow to recover because it does not have the regeneration of blood cells.

If your body is showing the above symptoms, women are definitely not subjective and must immediately go through blood tests to know their status. Early detection, early treatment will have better results.