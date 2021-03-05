7 Steps Eros Now Cast, Release Date, Trailer

7Kadam Eros Now Web Series Description: 7 Kadam is an upcoming sports drama web series to be released on Eros. Now in March 2021, Eros Now has announced some of the best lineups for 2021 and 7 Kadam was one of them, here in the post we are going to tell you more about the web series.

cast

Amit Sadh, starring Ronit Boss Roy as the guardian is the web series, the series also stars Sveta Roy and others, the series is produced by Rajeev Mitra and Mohit Jha directs the series. The series was also written by him.

story

The story of the series revolves around a father and son who like to play football, the father wants his son to dedicate himself completely to football, but on the other hand his son is trying to improve the family’s financial situation. You have to watch the entire series on Eros Now to learn how to make money and race in it, as a result of they play against each other, why and how it happened and who will be the winner.

The web series is scheduled to release on Eros Now from 24 March 2021, the series will be available to subscribers of Eros Now and will also be released in Hindi audio with English subtitles.

The trailer

The official trailer for the series was released by the creators on March 5, 2021 and the trailer looks great, Amit Sadh rocks and says the same for Ronit Roy, we hope the series is a fantastic one like the previous Eros Not Originals Will be. If you haven’t checked out the trailer, you can watch the official trailer on the official YouTube channel and Eros Now website.

It was all about the original series 7 steps of Eros Now, what do you think? For more posts and updates like this on the web and oat releases let us know in the comments section, stay tuned with us.