7 Under The Radar Storylines – UFC Vegas 24: Whittaker vs. Gastelum

The UFC is again on ESPN this week after its second card on ABC. The principle occasion of UFC Vegas 24 sees former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker tackle Kelvin Gastelum in a battle two years within the making. Nonetheless, should you look past the principle occasion, there are some under-the-radar storylines.

Alexander Romanov vs. Juan Espino

It baffles me how this battle isn’t on the principle card as a result of it has the chance to be implausible. Each males are terrific grapplers, and each are undefeated within the UFC. Each males additionally had two of one of the best submissions within the UFC final yr. Espino returned from a two-year layoff to submit Jeff Hughes with a shawl maintain choke. Romano made his UFC debut final yr, and in his second battle, he choked Marcos Rogério de Lima unconscious with a forearm choke – one thing he has pulled off three different occasions. The is a heavyweight grappling matchup that offers me flashbacks to Frank Mir vs. Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira.

Have to get again into the win column

14 fighters are coming off losses trying to get again within the win column. These fighters are: Jeremy Stephens, Drakkar Klose, Andrei Arlovski, Abdul Razak Alhassan, Jacob Malkoun, Luis Pena, Alexander Munoz, Justine Kish, Jessica Penne, Gerald Meerschaert, Bartosz Fabiński, Zarah Fairn, Anthony Birchak, and Austin Hubbard. Some fighters solely misplaced their final battle, and a few fighters are on a multiple-fight dropping streak. Look ahead to these fighters to show one thing.

Jessica Penne vs. Lupita Godinez

Penne returns from nearly a four-year lay off attributable to a USADA suspension that she has been preventing tooth and nail. She faces a tricky job as she faces Lupita “Crazy” Godinez, the newest LFA strawweight champion. “Crazy” is 5-0 in her skilled profession and is a prospect to regulate. Penne is 38 and may very well be probably be preventing for her profession.

Debuts, Debuts

On high of Godinez making her UFC debut this weekend, two different fighters are making their first stroll to the octagon. Dakota “Bushy” Bush is stepping in on every week’s discover to battle Austin Hubbard. Bush may have simply been on Dana White’s Contender Sequence this coming season however is skipping that course of. “Bushy” is on a two-fight win streak and is coming off a nasty head kick knockout victory again in January. He went 7-2 in LFA. Josiane Nunes makes her debut towards Fairn and is driving a six-fight profitable streak with 5 of these wins by stoppage. She is coming to make a press release.

Jeremy Stephens vs. Drakkar Klose

Whereas Stephens vs. Klose is the night’s co-main occasion, I simply really feel like it isn’t being talked about sufficient. Stephens is making his return to light-weight, a weight class he hasn’t competed in since 2012! Stephens is almost definitely in a must-win state of affairs. He hasn’t received a battle since 2018 and has dropped his final 4. He isn’t dropping to only anybody although, take a look at these names Jose Aldo, Zabit Magomedsharipov, Yair Rodriguez, and Calvin Kattar. The person has fought nothing however monsters. His opponent Klose is getting back from his second UFC loss. Bear in mind the well-known image of Joe Rogan, Daniel Cormier, and Jon Anik that has grow to be a meme? That was his final battle. Each these guys are coming to knock one another out. Don’t blink.

Tracy Cortez is near the highest 15

Cortez is making her third stroll to the octagon this weekend and is on the point of the highest 15. With a win over Justin Kish, a high 15 opponent will likely be her subsequent battle. On high of being a really shiny prospect, she may very well be the following UFC machine product – alas, Paige Van Zant if she retains profitable. Cortez is fairly, has a enjoyable character, has the Mexican market, and is superb at preventing.

Abdul Razak Alhassan vs. Jacob Malkoun

Don’t blink. First-round knockout incoming. That’s it.

Alex Behunin

