7-year-old girl dead in Shikago, a sudden fatal shooting, Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

7-year-old girl dead in Shikago, a sudden fatal shooting

A 7-year-old lady was killed by a harmful accident in Chicago on Sunday. Inform us briefly {that a} baby was killed and his father was critically injured in a taking pictures exterior a McDonald’s outlet in Chicago.

On your data, allow us to say right here that Jonte Adams and his daughter, Jasleen, have been in a automobile in a McDonald’s car parking zone within the Homan Sq. neighborhood on Sunday afternoon after they have been shot, Chicago police mentioned. An unnamed McDonald’s worker reported that two folks exited a grey automobile in a drive-through and commenced taking pictures at Adams’ automobile.

To notice that the lady, who has three siblings, was repeatedly shot and brought to the hospital the place she was declared lifeless. His father was shot within the torso and brought to the identical hospital, the place his situation was acknowledged to be vital. No arrests have been made and police haven’t provided a potential motive. Jasleen’s aunt, Tannie McMullen, mentioned her niece was “lovely” and a “very cute child lady”. He mentioned that his daughter and Jasleen have been greatest buddies. Jasleen’s grandmother, Lavanda McMullen, acknowledged that Jasleen beloved to bop and make Ticktok movies.

