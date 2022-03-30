$70 Million Plus 39 Million Prizes Are Now Up for Grab in the Lotto Max Draw

TORONTO – The $70 million Lotto Max jackpot is again going unclaimed after no winning tickets were sold in Tuesday night’s draw.

However, there were seven Maximilian Prize winners, three in the Prairies, three in Ontario and one in Quebec.

Four of those ticket holders would each claim $1 million, while three others would split that amount between them.

A runner-up prize of $921,610 will also be awarded to one winner in Ontario.

The jackpot for the next draw on April 1 will be $70 million, with 39 maxmillion prizes of $1 million each.