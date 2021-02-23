70% of Nitin’s check shot in jail – TheMiracleTech

After a long hiatus, the critically acclaimed filmmaker Chandrashekhar Yeleti is back in the game. He is setting high expectations on Czech, a film that is said to have a strong content with commercial elements. However, the film has an interesting premise where Aditya (Nitin), a wise man, is convicted as a traitor and given the death penalty. He is kept in the Central Jail. How he fights against all odds from prison is the crucifix of the story.

The film is shot primarily in jail as 70 percent of the film takes place in the prison environment, which is expected to give the film a new spin. For this, director Chandrashekhar Yeleti had visited several jails and researched from pillar to post how terrorists are treated inside jails. As he could not obtain confidential information, he had opted for a fictional prison backdrop with close to reality. Yeleti praises the art director for setting up an impeccable prison set.

The film has a good dose of action as there are enough fighting episodes inside the prison. Director Chandrashekhar Yeletti strikes a fine balance between the mind content and the collective elements. Nithin is appearing in this powerful role. He has to contend with crooked jail superintendent Sampath. Wink girl Priya Prakash Warrier is seen as Nitin’s love interest and Rakul Preet Singh plays an important role. The film produced by Bhava Creations is releasing on 26 February.

