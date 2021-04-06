ENTERTAINMENT

70 Reasons why you should start Face yoga today – Film Daily

If you want a chiseled jawline, no double chin, bright pink cheeks, no aging lines, and clear skin. You should start doing facial yoga. Facial yoga costs nothing compared to its expensive chemically loaded competitors like surgeries and skin care creams.

All you need to do is take out five minutes from your entire day and achieve healthy and luscious skin. If you’re still not convinced then, here are some amazing benefits which facial yoga gives.

  1. It lifts your face naturally.
  2. Helps in attaining healthy and glowing skin.
  3. It elevates and firms the muscles under your cheeks.
  4. Smoothens the lines and wrinkles of your face.
  5. Enhancement of oxygen circulation up to 5-6 times.
  6. Improves lymphatic drainage.
  7. Releases tension.
  8. Reduces stress.
  9. Prevents headaches.
  10. Curb’s sinuses.
  11. Enhances the quality of your sleep.
  12. Relaxes your overactive muscles.
  13. Tones weaker muscles.
  14. Helps to prevent sagging lines.
  15. Dilutes your expression lines.
  16. Reduces the appearance of aging lines.
  17. Improves mental health.
  18. Corrects your facial expressions.
  19. Improves tongue muscle power.
  20. Enhances facial appearances.
  21. Improves your posture.
  22. Reduces teeth grinding.
  23. Reduces puffiness.
  24. Controls your face muscles.
  25. Promotes proper nostril breathing.
  26. Firms your neckline.
  27. Reprograms your facial muscle memory.
  28. Improves symptoms of temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders.
  29. Makes your face look symmetrical.
  30. Reduces the appearance of dark underage circles.
  31. Helps you to target any muscle of your face.
  32. Reduces the eye strain.
  33. Relaxes frontalis muscles, muscles at the front of your face.
  34. Reduces stiffness and rigidity of your face.
  35. Alleviates neck tension.
  36. Engages the muscles in building jawline.
  37. Softens and elasticities your face muscles.
  38. Activates the healing power of your own hands.
  39. Carves your cheekbones.
  40. Keeps the cheeks plump.
  41. No expensive skincare creams.
  42. Reduces the appearance of scars.
  43. Increases the blood and oxygen supply in veins.
  44. Improves the life of your facial cells.
  45. The skin glows and feels rejuvenated.
  46. It costs nothing.
  47. It tones and tightens the skin.
  48. Emulates youthfulness.
  49. Eliminates double chin.
  50. Improves eyesight.
  51. Prevents your face from becoming thin and hollow.
  52. Vivifies your face.
  53. Relieves stress from your eyebrow area.
  54. No anti-aging surgeries.
  55. High cheekbones.
  56. Strengthens the muscles in your neck.
  57. Rejuvenates tired muscles of your face.
  58. Results into clear speech.
  59. Curbs snoring.
  60. No- drooping eyelids.
  61. Diminishes thin lines at the corner of the mouth.
  62. Gives fuller lips.
  63. Eliminates eye bags.
  64. No drooping brows.
  65. Sculpting cheekbones.
  66. Reduces cellulite.
  67. Improves the elasticity of the skin.
  68. Results into better absorption of any creams or oils that you apply.
  69. Proportions your eyes, that tends to droop.
  70. Settles acne and clears out skin.

Above all these benefits face, yoga improves mental health and helps you to attain confidence in your own skin. For more details visit Face Yoga.

