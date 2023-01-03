738 “Pele” in Peru – Al-Ittihad Newspaper

Lima (AFP)

The football world lost “King” Pele at the end of 2022, but it is clear that the name of this legendary player will live on for a long time, especially through 738 children who bore the same name in Peru last year.

According to a list published by the National Registry of Civil Status, 738 children were registered as Pele, Rey Pele (King Pele), or Edson Arantes do Nascimento, the real name of the three-time World Cup winner for his country. The National Register also showed that 551 girls born in 2022 were named Queen Elizabeth or Elizabeth II, after the late Queen of Britain.