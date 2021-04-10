74th British Academy Film Awards to host the show – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

LATEST

Universal star Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the presenters at the upcoming 74th British Academy Film Awards, which will take place on 10 and 11 April at the Royal Albert Hall.

The actress, who is currently in London, republished Instagram Stories to announce the news from the official BAFTA Instagram page. “Honored and excited to perform at #EEBAFTA this Sunday!” She wrote. She will present, EE BAFTA, which represents the Rising Star Award honoring new talent.

Priyanka Chopra, the global icon, will be joined by other presenters such as Chiwetel Ejiofor, Phoebe Dienever, Cynthia Arrivo, Richard E. Grant, Hugh Grant, Tom Hiddleston, Gugu Mabatha-Raw, Felicity Jones, James McAvoy, Pedro Pascal and David Oyelowo.

Earlier, the Sky Is Pink actress announced an Oscar 2021 nomination along with her husband and singer Nick Jonas.

Earlier, he had congratulated the team for the nomination and wrote, “Proud moment for Indian talent with 2 BAFTA nominations for an All India Star Cast! Ideal for you, ideal pride, you are worthy of this recognition, and congratulations to Ramin Baharani, so well. “He also tweeted,” I feel very proud to be an executive producer on this film! let’s get it.

