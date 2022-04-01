76ers Lose To Lowly Piston, Drop Third Straight

The Philadelphia 76ers face off against the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena in downtown Detroit on Thursday night. The Sixers and Pistons both come on losing streaks, with the Sixers losing their last two and the Pistons losing their last three.

Detroit played well throughout the game and came back from a deficit of 8 points in the first half and 6 points in the second half. Cade Cunningham Made his way through the Sixers defense all night and helped lead the Pistons to a 102-94 victory over the 76ers. The Pistons led the Sixers 29-15 in the fourth quarter and played with more energy all night. this is 76ers’ third consecutive defeat And possibly the worst loss of the season.

stable crime

Joel Embiid finished…