76ers Mattis Thiebull Says He Can’t Play the Raptors in Toronto

The Philadelphia 76ers will be without one of their leading perimeter defenders whenever the team heads north of Toronto in their first-round playoff series against the Raptors.

“It sucks,” said Mattis Thiebull, who told reporters in Philadelphia that there isn’t a complete vaccine and is therefore banned from entering Canada and playing the Raptors.

Federal law in both Canada and the United States prohibits the entry of any foreign nationals who have not been fully vaccinated with an approved vaccine. While Thiboul said he had received a shot of the Pfizer vaccine, he decided to forgo the second shot needed to be fully vaccinated and therefore cannot play in Toronto.

“It was a decision I made a long time ago,” Thaibul told reporters on Sunday night. “I was…