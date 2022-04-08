76ers vs Raptors: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Thursday

After securing their place in the playoffs with a dominant win over the Charlotte Hornets and a tight win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers Will be looking to finish the regular season by improving his on-court chemistry and staying healthy ahead of the playoffs.

With a road game against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night, the Sixers were loose without the pressure of winning to secure their spot in the post season. By the start of the second quarter of Tuesday’s play, Philly had dominated the Pacers, scoring nearly 50 points in 12 minutes.

Although it looked like the Sixers were on their way to dismissing the fast bowlers, they allowed Indiana to cut their lead. So, the Sixers didn’t get their leading men to dilute the vibe of the matchup….