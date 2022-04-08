76ers vs Raptors: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Thursday

76ers vs Raptors: Game Odds, Betting Notes & Prediction for Thursday

After securing their place in the playoffs with a dominant win over the Charlotte Hornets and a tight win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers Will be looking to finish the regular season by improving his on-court chemistry and staying healthy ahead of the playoffs.

With a road game against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night, the Sixers were loose without the pressure of winning to secure their spot in the post season. By the start of the second quarter of Tuesday’s play, Philly had dominated the Pacers, scoring nearly 50 points in 12 minutes.


Read Full News