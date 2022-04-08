76ers vs Raptors: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Thursday

Philadelphia 76ers Road began the final week of the regular season on Tuesday with a matchup against the Indiana Pacers. Earlier this year, the Sixers clashed against the Pacers and suffered defeat.

But on Tuesday the situation was different. Despite the Sixers not having much to play for at this point in the year as they secured their place in the playoffs, Philadelphia dominated the Pacers by leapfrog on Tuesday.

While Indiana put up a good fight in the second half and cut deep into the Sixers’ crucial double-digit lead, they didn’t have what it took to complete the comeback. So, the Sixers secured their third-straight win after scoring big wins over the Charlotte Hornets and Cleveland Cavaliers last weekend.

Now, the Sixers are…