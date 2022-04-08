76ers vs Raptors picks and odds: Take Toronto on the spread

The red-hot Toronto Raptors hosted the Philadelphia 76ers as a 1.5-point underdog at the Scotiabank Arena on Thursday night.

Pregame legend: The Raptors are officially back in the playoffs after crashing out last season for the first time in seven years. A remarkable bounce-back campaign saw him sit at 46-33 and currently slip to the No. 5 seed (behind the 76ers). Although unlikely, if they win tonight, it is possible to go up to a four-seeded for the first round and take home-court advantage.

Check out our best 76ers vs Raptors picks.

Premium betting is coming to Ontario. register here For exclusive benefits, promos and Northstar Bets content.

76ers vs Raptors Overview