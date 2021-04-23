773 Covid Deaths In Maharashtra, Highest Ever In A Day; 66,836 New Cases

Maharashtra at the moment has 6,91,851 lively circumstances (File)

Maharashtra on Friday logged 773 Covid-linked deaths within the final 24 hours, registering its biggest-ever single-day spike within the demise depend. The worst-hit state additionally reported 66,836 new circumstances because the speedy second wave of infections ripped via the nation. Nonetheless, after weeks, the state recorded extra recoveries than contemporary circumstances.

In response to the state authorities, 74,045 sufferers have been discharged in the present day after restoration. As of now, 34,04,792 individuals have been discharged at an general restoration charge of 81.81 per cent.

Maharashtra at the moment has 6,91,851 lively circumstances – highest within the nation.

The state’s demise charge is 1.52 per cent.

41,88,266 individuals are in residence quarantine and 29,378 individuals are in institutional quarantine, the state authorities mentioned.

The state’s case positivity charge is a whopping 16.53 per cent.

Pune continues to steer the surge within the state with 9,863 circumstances and 30 deaths in 24 hours. Nagpur surpassed Mumbai in the present day because it reported 7,970 coronavirus circumstances in opposition to the Maharashtra capital’s 7,221 circumstances.

Mumbai additionally reported extra recoveries than circumstances. 9,541 individuals have been discharged within the final 24 hours. The town’s one-day demise depend was 72 on Friday.

India on Friday logged 3,32,730 new COVID-19 circumstances, the best single-day spike because the pandemic began final 12 months. This was the second consecutive day that the nation reported over three lakh circumstances.

Maharashtra and different 11 “excessive Covid-burden” states have been reporting shortages of medical oxygen, important medication and life-saving oxygen.

At a digital assembly of chief ministers with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray requested for further medical oxygen, ample provide of anti-Covid vaccines and the permission to import antiviral Remdesivir to deal with the surge.