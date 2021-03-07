ENTERTAINMENT

8 Best Asuna Yuki Quotes from Sword Art Online | Periodic

Posted on
Loading...

Best asuna yuki quotes

2- “Sometimes the things that matter the most are right in front of you.
“Asuna Yuki

2- “It is better not to look for more meaning than there is any meaning in a name.” You will lose sight of so much more than you notice.
“Asuna Yuki

Loading...
Asuna Yūki dialect

Loading...

3- “I am not just doing things for myself. It is possible to live in such a way that the happiness of other people makes you happy too.
“Asuna Yuki

Loading...
Asuna Yūki dialect

Loading...

4- “When I started thinking about him, when I fell asleep, I stopped having nightmares. I looked forward to seeing him. The first time I arrived here, I was happy.
“Asuna Yuki

Loading...
Asuna Yūki dialect

Loading...

5- “One thing I have learned here. To keep doing my best, till the very end.
“Asuna Yuki

Asuna Yūki dialect

6- “I was just dreaming a little bit. About my old world. it is strange. In the dream, I thought that if everything here, in Eichard, if everything that happened to you was only a dream. I was really scared. I’m glad it wasn’t a dream.
“Asuna Yuki

Loading...
Asuna Yūki dialect

Loading...

7- “I used to cry alone every night. Every day it felt like passing through here that another piece of my real life was stolen. After I cry, I will go and fight as hard as I can. My only thought was winning, moving forward and getting stronger.
“Asuna Yuki

Loading...
Asuna Yūki dialect

Loading...

8- “If we bring it back to the real world, I will find you.” And falls in love with you all again.
“Asuna Yuki

Loading...
Asuna Yūki dialect

Loading...

Loading...
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.4K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
933
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
858
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
751
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
724
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
711
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
689
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });