8 Best Asuna Yuki Quotes from Sword Art Online | Periodic

Best asuna yuki quotes

2- “Sometimes the things that matter the most are right in front of you.

“Asuna Yuki

2- “It is better not to look for more meaning than there is any meaning in a name.” You will lose sight of so much more than you notice.

“Asuna Yuki

3- “I am not just doing things for myself. It is possible to live in such a way that the happiness of other people makes you happy too.

“Asuna Yuki

4- “When I started thinking about him, when I fell asleep, I stopped having nightmares. I looked forward to seeing him. The first time I arrived here, I was happy.

“Asuna Yuki

5- “One thing I have learned here. To keep doing my best, till the very end.

“Asuna Yuki

6- “I was just dreaming a little bit. About my old world. it is strange. In the dream, I thought that if everything here, in Eichard, if everything that happened to you was only a dream. I was really scared. I’m glad it wasn’t a dream.

“Asuna Yuki

7- “I used to cry alone every night. Every day it felt like passing through here that another piece of my real life was stolen. After I cry, I will go and fight as hard as I can. My only thought was winning, moving forward and getting stronger.

“Asuna Yuki

8- “If we bring it back to the real world, I will find you.” And falls in love with you all again.

“Asuna Yuki

