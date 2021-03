8 Best Takeshi Yamamoto Quotes of Ketiko Hitman Rebirth! | Periodic

Best Takeshi Yamamoto Quotes

2- “Enjoy your life today. Tomorrow is gone, and tomorrow can never come.

“Takeshi Yamamoto

2- “When you’re really in trouble, of course I’ll come and help. Is it for friends, right?”

“Takeshi Yamamoto

3- “You won’t know if you don’t try it.

“Takeshi Yamamoto

4- “It’s not what you should do, it’s about what you want to do.”

“Takeshi Yamamoto

5- “You won’t know if you try it.

“Takeshi Yamamoto

6- “Trust your instinct rather than logic.

“Takeshi Yamamoto

7- “A game about mafias?” Cold!

Takeshi Yamamoto

8- “Yo, Lambo, did you take a bath?”

“Takeshi Yamamoto

