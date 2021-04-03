8 groundsmen corona positive of Wankhede stadium before IPL 2021 – entertainment news, celebrity news, latest movie news

Now only a few days are left for the 14th season of the IPL to begin. The world’s most breathtaking T20 league will be played in six cities of India this time. The current season will begin with the match between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on 9 April in Chennai. Meanwhile, Corona cases are also coming to the fore. 8 ground staff of Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai have been found to be corona virus infected. There are 10 IPL matches to be played in this stadium. According to reports, last week, 19 ground staff members of the Wankhede Stadium were investigated for Kovid-19. The report of 3 of these came on 26 March, which were found positive. After this, on April 1, 5 more people have been confirmed infected.

The first match of the current IPL will be played between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals on April 10 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Here the BCCI is found to be a matter of concern for the ground staff being found corona infected. The match is planned to be played behind closed doors. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) is busy preparing for the IPL in view of the status of Kovid-19 in Mumbai. Ground staff members are being considered to be accommodated in one place. Most groundsmen do not live in the stadium and travel by train.

Maharashtra is a badly affected state of Corona. On Friday, 47,827 new cases were registered in the state and 202 deaths occurred. As of Friday evening, the total number of active cases in the state is 3,89,832. On Friday, 8,832 new cases of Corona arrived in Mumbai and 20 deaths occurred. Earlier on Thursday, there were 8,664 cases here. The total number of active cases in Mumbai is 58,455.