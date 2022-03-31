8 states under watch for tornadoes in South, Midwest

Some areas are still recovering from tornado damage last week.

Bad weather on Wednesday has prompted tornado watches for parts of eight states, with some areas still cleaning up damage from the swarm of twisters that hit last week.

A tornado continues to be monitored by the National Weather Service since early Wednesday morning in parts of Arkansas, northern Louisiana, eastern Texas and southeast Oklahoma. On Wednesday afternoon, the NWS issued additional tornado watches for Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois and Indiana.

The tornado watches are expected to remain in effect through Wednesday night.

The Weather Service also reported winds of up to 75 mph in parts of the tornado-watch area.