8 stocks to buy or sell today — 7th April

Day trading guide for Thursday: After showing higher level weakness on Tuesday, Indian stock market continued with follow-through weakness amidst range bound action on Wednesday and closed the day in red territory. Nifty 50 index went down 149 points and closed at 17,807 levels whereas BSE Sensex shed 566 points and closed at 59,610 levels. Nifty Bank index ended 435 points lower at 37,632 levels.

According to stock market experts, a small negative candle was formed on the daily chart with minor upper shadow. This pattern confirms a short term top reversal at the swing high of 18,114 levels on Nifty and a beginning of downward correction in the market. They went on to add that overhead resistance of down sloping trend line seems to have acted…