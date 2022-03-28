8 Tasks to Complete by 31 March 2022

5. Maintaining a PPF Account
If you have a PPF account by your name or your spouse’s name, it must be kept active by making an annual deposit of Rs. 500. If not done, the account can go dormant. A dormant account can get reactivated by paying a small fee and continuing the annual deposit of Rs 500.
6. KYC for Demat & Trading Account
The guidelines issued by SEBI in April 2021 made it mandatory for the depositories, i.e., NSDL and Central Depository Services Ltd (CDSL) to ensure that the KYC details are updated in the Demat and trading accounts. These details include name, address, PAN, mobile number, email id, and income range.
7. Avail the PMAY Housing Subsidy
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Poverty Alleviation had established the credit linked subsidy scheme in June 2015 as the part…