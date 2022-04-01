80 Tons Skippy Peanut Butter Recalled For Metal Bits

March 31, 2022 — Check Your Pantry — 161,692 pounds of Skippy peanut butter has been recalled because it may contain a small piece of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment.

The FDA said Thursday that it has recalled more than 9,300 cases of the popular pantry staple. Only the following products are included:

SKIPPY Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter Spread.

SKIPPY Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter Spread.

SKIPPY® Creamy Peanut Butter blended with plant proteins.

The recalled peanut butter was sold in California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma and Wisconsin.

If you have any of these products at home, you can go here To see if your…