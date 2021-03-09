ENTERTAINMENT

’83 trailer, release date, plot, cast and everything you need to know

As the name suggests, the film was set in the year 1983 in Mumbai. The story centers on a patriotic police officer whose career changes during his becoming Dean at the Police Academy. The film is based on real-life incidents in which police officers played by Bobby Deol are training police cadets to take on an underworld gang and their leader Kalsekar.

The class of ’83 is heavily inspired by the book ‘The Class of 83’ written by Hussain Zaidi. This is the third time Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment have teamed up after the release of Netflix Original Pay and Bard of Blood.

Class of ’83 story:

The story centers on a festive police station named Vijay Singh, who is sentenced and sent to the police academy to become the dean. However, he decided to punish corrupt mechanisms, bureaucracy and criminal allies by training the top five police officers, who are just as deadly as hitmen.

The plan only works for some time and then all hell breaks loose and Vijay Singh’s personal life is affected by his goal of punishing the culprits and the people who believe him.

Class of ’83 cast:

The film stars Bobby Deol, Vijay Singh as well as Anup Soni, Joy Sengupta and Vishwajeet Pradhan.

The ’83 category also includes artists like Bhupendra Jadavat, Hitesh Bhojraj, Ninand Mahajani, Sameer Paranji and Prithvi Pratap.

Class of ’83 Date of publication:

‘Class of ’83 is set for release on August 21, 2020. The trailer is already very much expected in people.

TMTing for the class of ’83 began in the first week of May 2019.

