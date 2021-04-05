LATEST

9/11 Museum Acquires Prayer Bench Used By Rev. Mychal Judge » todayssnews

Avatar
By
Posted on
9/11 Museum Acquires Prayer Bench Used By Rev. Mychal Judge » todayssnews

NEW YORK: A prayer bench used by the Rev. Mychal Judge, a Fire Department chaplain killed in the collapse of the World Trade Center towers on Sept. 11, 2001, was driven to the New York area on Sunday to join the collection of the Sept. 11 Memorial and Museum, museum officials said.

The bench formerly belonged to Judge’s twin sister, Dympnia Jessich, and spent the last five years at an Episcopal monastery in Rising Sun, Maryland, according to Sister Teresa Irene, a Carmelite nun there.

Its path to the Sept. 11 museum has been circuitous.

Judge, a Fransiscan who was praying in the lobby of the trade center’s north tower when he was crushed by debris from the falling south tower, used to visit Jessich at her home in Berlin, Maryland, Sister Teresa Irene said. The prayer bench was kept in a bedroom Judge used, and its leather is worn from the imprint of his knees, she said.

Its worn where his knees would have been, the nun said. Its his life of prayer.

A new home for the bench became necessary as Jessich prepared to move to Texas several years ago, and friends suggested bringing it to the Episcopal Carmel of Saint Teresa monastery, some 130 miles north of Jessich’s home in Berlin. Jessich, who was raised with Judge and their elder sister, Erin, in Brooklyn, died earlier this year.

A new home for the devotional furniture item became necessary once more with the nuns’ impending move, so Sister Teresa Irene called Sept. 11 museum officials to see if they were interested.

Weve been stewards of this for five years, Sister Teresa Irene said on Sunday. I think its important that it be in a place where it will be appreciated.

Amy Weinstein, senior curator of the museum, said the bench is a natural fit for the collection of the museum, which seeks to tell the stories of the victims of the terrorist attacks.

It resonated with me immediately, said Weinstein, who traveled with collections manager David Burnhauser to pick the bench up on Sunday.

When you look at it you can see how well used it was, Weinstein said. Some of the leather is cracked. Its really very visually powerful, but very quiet and unasssuing also.

Weinstein said the bench will be cataloged and added to the museum’s online database, where virtual visitors will be able to see it, and will be on physical display at some point. Im optimistic that the public will be able to see it at some point but I cant say when, she said.

A fire department chaplain since 1992, Judge was a revered figure in life who ministered to people with AIDS and homeless people as well as firefighters. His death praying with rescuers and victims in the 2001 terror attacks made him a legendary figure, with supporters campaigning for sainthood.

The bench where Judge knelt in prayer was moved to the Sept. 11 museum’s New Jersey warehouse on Sunday because that was the day that worked out, not because it was Easter, Goldstein said. She added, I think if was very fitting that we did it on Easter Sunday.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Related Items:, , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
673
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
652
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
652
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
636
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
617
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
610
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
603
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
535
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
513
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
syracuse’s Logo syracuse’s Logo
513
LATEST

Syracuse women’s lacrosse stays undefeated with 17-10 win over Virginia Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top