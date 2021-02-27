9 Best Accelerator Quotes from Toaru Majutsu No Index | Periodic

Best accelerator quotes

2- “Listen, even if someone is suffering in front of you, the kind of person who can take up arms without hesitation to shoot a villain is no better than a villain himself. The way others don’t care. , He does not give a second chance; if someone kills when given a reason, he is definitely not a hero. You don’t have to be that kind of person. That’s my specialty. Only I have to go through that.

2- “I’m not interested in being a villain, and I don’t think I can be a good person. I’m halfway where I don’t even know which path I should walk … but I Looks like I can also interfere in someone’s life and help bring things to a positive conclusion …

3- “I am very naive. With ideas like “If I saved someone maybe I could start again”.

4- “They may all look the same to you, but there are different types and different levels of evil. A first-class villain does not target honest living.

5- “Other humans lose their comfort zone, the more simple the tasks are.

6- “The worst part about being strong is that no one ever asks if you’re okay.”

7- “Listen, baby. You have to understand one thing. Human life is a fragile thing. So weak that I can destroy it with the touch of my finger. So see what you say. If you don’t, then I should not do something that I should not do.

8- “Just because I am weak does not mean that you have become strong, right?

9- “I strive for something beyond the strongest, that it would be the most ridiculous idea to challenge me, that it would be a sin to fight me!” Emauto to 10032

