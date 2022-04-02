9 Best April Fools’ Day Pranks Ever As Revealed By An Expert

April Fools’ Day is a feast for jokers around the world as they get a free annual pass to play practical jokes.

The unofficial holiday, which falls on April 1 every year, is consequently one of the strangest on the calendar.

This day often includes everything from simple pranks to the most elaborate deception, all with varying degrees of success.

So as the first day of the month approaches, read on for some of the most famous practical jokes and outrageous stunts of April Fools’ Day.

The Weirdest April Fools’ Day Jokes Ever