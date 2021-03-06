9 Best Hishiro Chizuru Quotes from ReLIFE | Periodic

ENTERTAINMENT

9 Best Hishiro Chizuru Quotes from ReLIFE

Best Hishiro Chizuru Quotes

5. "I don't think I'll learn anything if I don't try to do something about myself."
"Hishiro Chizuru

2- "If at some point in life, you have made a mistake or are failing again and again, and you cannot help but think that it is useless and you are good for nothing; remember, You are just feeling dizzy. And I am sure your path will one day come forward where you think, "It was a good life experience". So it will be fine."
"Hishiro Chizuru

Hishiro Chizuru

3- Perhaps I am so worried about the future division that you are currently bereft of happiness.
"Hishiro Chizuru

Hishiro Chizuru

4- "If I can't manage a polite smile, then I will get into trouble in the real world."
"Hishiro Chizuru

Hishiro Chizuru

5- "The more fun I get, the more sad we will be when we participate." I know that all is very well.
"Hishiro Chizuru

Hishiro Chizuru

6- "I don't understand what I say that people go so crazy." I do not understand how they feel. I know that I have not socialized properly, so I have tried to learn. I have tried to study it, but I do not know what is right.
"Hishiro Chizuru

Hishiro Chizuru

7- "I want to defeat the defeat that is dragging this failure. I do not want to forget my failure. But if I take it with me as a bad memory and keep running, I will never change.
"Hishiro Chizuru

Hishiro Chizuru

8- "Dealing with multiple problems at once is ineffective.
"Hishiro Chizuru

Hishiro Chizuru

9- "If I don't understand how a friend feels, am I not allowed to worry about them? If I don't have experience with what you do, am I not allowed to worry about you, my friend?
"Hishiro Chizuru

Hishiro Chizuru

