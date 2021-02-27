9 Best Ituki Minami Quotes from Air Gear | Periodic

5. “Unless you stand at the top, there is nothing that happens to experience that for the first time, I am struggling in a higher place than anyone else, isn’t it freedom?” is?”

“Ituki Minami

2- “A long time … there was a balloon man, right? When I first heard that story, I was so stupid that I really enjoyed it … but really, the story was terrible. Own Fully inspired by dreams, he used his balloons to disappear into the sky. The people watching made a big fuss about it … but no one really tried to stop it. There’s no telling That is where the wind will take you. And he knew that one day his fuel, his “freedom” would run out, and he would fall into the Black Sea. To fly … It is the most important feeling. But the sky. Instead of dark clouds driving people from … there should be a chain to keep them on the ground. The time will come, for those with the ability to fly, while everyone else can only see. Their own wings. , Using their power… as far as they can without assistance. Because… because this is what flying means.

“Ituki Minami

3- “Therefore I will search for my real” wings “, because if I stay in the comfort of my nest, I will never be able to use my strength to fly.

“Ituki Minami

4- “Nothing can stay the same forever, because if you don’t change then you can’t improve … face this inevitable” reality “. If you don’t grow … you’ll be crushed. … for everyone to climb up and fulfill their dreams. They must grow.

“Ituki Minami

5- “Sure, it can be warm and comfortable… not only safe and healthy, but I also get food!” But I want to be trapped inside the cage of this bird instead of you.

“Ituki Minami

6- Keep flying high so that others are inspired to fly with you.

“Ituki Minami

7- “Let me teach you one thing.” In general, the weakness of a weak person is a strong person, but the weakness of a strong person is also a weak person.

“Ituki Minami

8- “Whether you walk or run, the destination will not change. Then … you can run there too !!!

“Ituki Minami

9- “A frog in a well does not expect to swim in the ocean, or go to dive in the deep sea. What they have been seeing since they were born is not the ocean, but the sky.

“Ituki Minami