ENTERTAINMENT

9 Best Ituki Minami Quotes from Air Gear | Periodic

Posted on

5. “Unless you stand at the top, there is nothing that happens to experience that for the first time, I am struggling in a higher place than anyone else, isn’t it freedom?” is?”
“Ituki Minami

2- “A long time … there was a balloon man, right? When I first heard that story, I was so stupid that I really enjoyed it … but really, the story was terrible. Own Fully inspired by dreams, he used his balloons to disappear into the sky. The people watching made a big fuss about it … but no one really tried to stop it. There’s no telling That is where the wind will take you. And he knew that one day his fuel, his “freedom” would run out, and he would fall into the Black Sea. To fly … It is the most important feeling. But the sky. Instead of dark clouds driving people from … there should be a chain to keep them on the ground. The time will come, for those with the ability to fly, while everyone else can only see. Their own wings. , Using their power… as far as they can without assistance. Because… because this is what flying means.
“Ituki Minami

Ituki minami dialect

3- “Therefore I will search for my real” wings “, because if I stay in the comfort of my nest, I will never be able to use my strength to fly.
“Ituki Minami

Ituki minami dialect

4- “Nothing can stay the same forever, because if you don’t change then you can’t improve … face this inevitable” reality “. If you don’t grow … you’ll be crushed. … for everyone to climb up and fulfill their dreams. They must grow.
“Ituki Minami

Ituki minami dialect

5- “Sure, it can be warm and comfortable… not only safe and healthy, but I also get food!” But I want to be trapped inside the cage of this bird instead of you.
“Ituki Minami

Ituki minami dialect

6- Keep flying high so that others are inspired to fly with you.
“Ituki Minami

Ituki minami dialect

7- “Let me teach you one thing.” In general, the weakness of a weak person is a strong person, but the weakness of a strong person is also a weak person.
“Ituki Minami

Ituki minami dialect

8- “Whether you walk or run, the destination will not change. Then … you can run there too !!!
“Ituki Minami

Ituki minami dialect

9- “A frog in a well does not expect to swim in the ocean, or go to dive in the deep sea. What they have been seeing since they were born is not the ocean, but the sky.
“Ituki Minami

Ituki minami dialect
Related Items:

Most Popular

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport “LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
10.8K
LATEST

“LeBron James has lied to the American public”: Stephen A. Smith explains why the Lakers star is a hypocrite for his statement after Giannis beat Buck. sport
2.3K
ENTERTAINMENT

Mod Menu Apk Among Us: Hack v2020.11.17 (Unlock All) Download
1.3K
LATEST

KFC Console Specs: “Console Wars Over”, new KFConsole details revealed | sport
1.1K
LATEST

Kerala Sahachari Yojana 2020: Application Form PDF Download
913
ENTERTAINMENT

Download Among Us Hack Mod Menu APK v2020.10.22 (No Restrictions, Unlock All)
839
LATEST

200+ Narendra Modi Schemes List 2021, NAMO Yojana List 2021 PDF
733
ENTERTAINMENT

Now we know why Netflix canceled Shadowists – Tech
697
ENTERTAINMENT

Mplugin.php malware, caused by WordPress error 500 Cplugin: How to completely remove from server
691
ENTERTAINMENT

Suno Bhabhiji Web Series Download All Episodes Free 720p, 480p
669
ENTERTAINMENT

Wonder Woman 1984 on Pirate Bay, 1337x, YIFY, Rarbg, Zoogle Magnet Link Sites providing links for free download: DC in Trouble?
To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });