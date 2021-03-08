ENTERTAINMENT

9 Best Kaizaki Arata Quotes from ReLIFE | Periodic

2- “Gradually, by spending time with that person, your love for him will grow.
Kaizaki Arata

2- “Someday we will participate. Might be a mistake. But we are living in the moment. So … make lots of friends, fall madly in love and enjoy every moment to the fullest.
Kaizaki Arata

3- “Being rivals does not mean being enemies.
Kaizaki Arata

4- “It is important to study, but I think love is also very important. This is the last summer of high school. This is a precious time that will not come again.
Kaizaki Arata

5- “Please, keep that iron watch down for a minute. It is only hurting you. I know that when you have hit rock bottom, people trying to make you happy can get really upset. “What would you know?” “Leave me alone.” But what if someone is pushing you away who is really worried about you? It would be a shame.
Kaizaki Arata

6- “But there is something sad about them [fireworks], Too. They are very attractive, beautiful and exciting, but as they fade, you feel lonely.
Kaizaki Arata

7- “You are too busy to see yourself compared to others. Those comparisons are not the only measure. Do not say that it is all in vain. You have worked hard and made yourself better. This is what I got in return. So don’t put yourself down like this.
Kaizaki Arata

8- “Trying to bring others down with a peg means underestimating oneself. Do not go over all the hardwork and trust that you have created. It insults the effort you put into it.
Kaizaki Arata

9- “There is no right answer to get along. Different people need different answers.
Kaizaki Arata

