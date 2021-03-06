9 Best Maiko Shuu Quotes from Nisekoi | Periodic

Best Maiko Shuu Quotes

2- “I’m sure I have no regrets … which would be just self-servicing, nothing more than that. All is well. I mean, it’s a great memory in itself, isn’t it?”

“Maiko Shu

2- “To enjoy my youth properly. She must be talking about something like this. To be around me without thinking about the consequences or with full force. What was it …

“Maiko Shu

3- “The only time you have been in love, it doesn’t matter only, does it?

“Maiko Shu

4- “So you think you are dishonest or something?” it is not true. It is a great thing to like someone. If you ask me… the important thing here is that you have to make a clear choice between them.

“Maiko Shu

5- “It is just… a love that continues for many years without deviating, it is anything, anyone who sees it is beautiful and impossible to make a mistake. But … although it may be less, and it could be something that is crooked and twisted, because if they are serious about the way they feel … then I don’t think it’s Something that is not beautiful.

“Maiko Shu

6- “I will tell you one way I have heard whether you like someone or not. Imagine, when you find a rainbow, when you got a shooting star, when you found a cafe that you liked, when your change is 777 yen or something. If it is Raku, it is okay that for the first time a leaf stood in your tea. Those little things in everyday life, when you got a beautiful sunset, or if you got your taste in music, or if you win a very good prize in the lottery. When you face those small joys or destiny, who are you the first ones who want to tell you this? Whose face came to your mind?

“Maiko Shu

– “I have decided to take on this unending love, and quietly put it away in one corner of my heart as the page of my youth’s letter.”

“Maiko Shu

8- “It is wrong to see them as the same. It is a touching subject, but the weight of something you bear with your power and with someone else.

“Maiko Shu

9- “Finally, it is up to the people concerned to muster up the courage to accept.

“Maiko Shu

