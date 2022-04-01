9 Doctors Injured After Hospital Lift Fails in Raigad

Mumbai: At least 9 doctors have sustained injuries after a lift collapsed at a hospital in Raigad on Friday. The incident took place earlier in the day at ‘Amale Hospital’ in New Panvel city of the district. According to information received from Raigad Police, the metal cable of the lift broke after it reached the second floor of the hospital.Also Read – Maharashtra Relaxes Covid Restrictions In 11 Districts; Pools, Theatres To Open At 50% Capacity

It is believed that the lift had more weight than the capacity, so this accident occurred. As per a report of Dainik Bhaskar, all the doctors were heading to the ground floor after having their food on the third floor. Also Read – After 9 Years, Lord Ganesha Dons His Gold ‘Mukhauta’ That Was Stolen in Temple Heist