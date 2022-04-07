9 essentials of Meghan Markle’s wardrobe

The British monarchy trembles on January 8, 2020. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced their decision to step down from royal duties. reason ? Media pressure and the Duchess of Sussex have been plagued by some tabloids since her arrival in the royal family. The ghost of Lady Diana’s broken fortune resurfaces, prompting the couple to become financially independent as well as distance themselves from the monarchy. Two lovebirds decide to settle in North America. After a quick stint in Canada, he kept his belongings in California, the birthplace of Meghan Markle. Since then, he has flourished far away from public life, being very discreet about his personal life. Yet in the eyes of many, Meghan Markle is one of the best dressed royals. And we understand them. The ex-actress swapped her short, colorful outfits for a trouser suit, three-piece dress…