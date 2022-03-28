9 people arrested and 2 depots closed after Postnl raid

The Federal Judicial Police of Antwerp on Monday morning raided three depots of Dutch postal company PostNL in Belgium. A total of 9 people were arrested and 2 depots were closed.

Police raids took place in collaboration with the Social Inspectorate and took place at three PostNL depots: Vommelgem, Willebroek and Turnhout. In a brief response, the distribution company said it was “very surprised”: “It is not entirely clear to us what the purpose of these actions is”, it seems. Last November, raids by the Social Inspectorate at the PostNL depot came to the fore in dozens of cases of social fraud. The Vomelgem branch was sealed. According to investigative journalist Joppe Nuyts, there was talk of undeclared work, exploitation and child labour. The PostNL said on Monday that it has fully cooperated with the authorities in all investigations and questions in recent months and that “there are no major or structural mistakes in our path …