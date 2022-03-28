94th Academy Awards: All the action live from the Oscars red carpet

94th Academy Awards: Celebrities rock the red carpet. Video / Entertainment TV / Variety

The 94th Academy Awards are here and ready to celebrate all the great films of the past year and those who made them special.

The glitz and glam that was missing from the ceremony for the past two years is back in full force, with the red carpet just heating up and the biggest names in Hollywood ready to grace it.

Follow our live blog for all the biggest arrivals and prizes.

on the carpet

Pre-show hosts Laverne Cox and Vanessa Hudgens are among the early arrivals on the carpet, both bright and chic in black with the addition of volume that reminds us of their star status.

Laverne Cox and Vanessa Hudgens at the Oscars 2022. Photos / Getty Images

More stars including one of these…