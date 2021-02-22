“95% of Kevin Durant’s mid-range shots are attended”: Mind-bogging status explains why the Nets superstar is the biggest scorer of the century? sport

Many people have called Kevin Durant the greatest scorer of this century, and now we have some solid statistical evidence for this.

KD won 4 scoring titles in a 5-year stretch with the Oklahoma City Thunder. This was at a time when Russell Westbrook was yet to reach his MVP-level.

Once Rus started to accept himself as the primary bowler of the team, Durant avoided more. His shot attempts were short during the Warriors, but they became more efficient than the 3-point line and midrange.

ESPN Released A statistical breakdown of why Kevin Durant is an exception to the dying midrange rule. Kirk Goldsberry gave an overview of how KD has become more of a midfield maestro today than anyone in the league.

We take a look at some of the highlights of the presentation on Slim Reaper.

How Kevin Durant is trending up from mid-range

Goldsberry began his analysis at the 1:20 mark of the video below with the following statements:

“Since 2013–14, KD is the only player to have a better average than one point on a midrepper jumper. 99 players have attempted over 1000 non-lap twists, and none are as skilled as Durant. “

The stats are downright unbelievable – an average mid-range 0.82 points average possession across the NBA. Durant picked up the bar on his shots by about 25%, takedowning 49.9% of them and averaged 1.02 points per possession.

This season, despite Achilles’ tear, which cost him until 2019-20, KD is averaging 1.09 points per man in possession. The most amazing thing of all is that 95% of those shots can be considered as ‘ranged’ mid range jumpers.

The key, clearly, is KD’s 6’11 “height and 7’5, Wingspan, which gives him a free shot for everyone. Still, thousands of hours from each of his sweet spots to become ‘EasyMonspire’. Have to practice.