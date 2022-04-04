95-year-old Tony Bennett becomes second oldest Grammy winner

Get out of it: At 95, jazz singer Tony Bennett has become the second oldest winner of a Grammy Award.

Bennett teamed up with pop superstar Lady Gaga to win a Grammy for traditional pop vocal album for 2021’s “Love for Sale,” her collection of Cole Porter standards.

The pair were nominated in five categories, including Album of the Year for “Love for Sale” and Record of the Year for “I Get a Kick Out of You”.

Upon receiving these nominations, Bennett became the oldest artist nominated in the “common area” category, and the second oldest nominee in Grammy history.

The oldest Grammy winner is Mississippi-born blues pianist Pintop Perkins. He claimed the honor at the 2011 Grammys, where his recording “Join at the Hip” won for…