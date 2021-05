96 Student-Athletes Graduate from Georgia Tech – Athletics — Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets – Georgia Tech Official Athletic Site

THE FLATS – Ninety-six Georgia Tech student-athletes are among the Institute’s spring semester graduates. Georgia Tech will hold commencement ceremonies at Bobby Dodd Stadium Friday and Saturday.

Of the 96 graduates, 91 are receiving bachelor’s degrees and five are receiving master’s degrees.

On Friday morning, Georgia Tech athletics will honor its 96 soon-to-be alums during its bi-annual graduation brunch at McCamish Pavilion. During the brunch, each graduate will be presented with a white sash that identifies them as student-athletes during the commencement ceremonies.

The student-athletes that officially become Georgia Tech alumni this weekend include:

Baseball

Andy Archer (business administration)

Hugh Chapman (business administration)

Sam Crawford (aerospace engineering)

Joseph Mannelly (business administration)

Will Shirah (business administration)

Jamie Taylor (business administration)

Cameron Turley (business administration)

Luke Waddell (business administration)

Austin Wilhite (business administration)

Men’s Basketball

Jose Alvarado (literature, media and communication)

Shaheed Medlock (business administration)

Malachi Rice (business administration)

Shembari Phillips (history, technology and society)

Moses Wright (business administration)

Women’s Basketball

Lorela Cubaj (business administration)

Kierra Fletcher (history, technology and society)

Football

Djimon Brooks (economics)

Josh Carlson (materials science engineering/business administration)

Charlie Clark (business administration)

Antonneous Clayton (history, technology and society)

Jack Coco (business administration)

Kenneth Cooper (business administration)

David Curry (MS economics)

Kelton Dawson (business administration)

Hamp Gibbs (MS economics)

Pressley Harvin III (business administration)

Keegan Hemingway (mechanical engineering)

Jaquan Henderson (business administration)

Jerry Howard (business administration)

Bruce Jordan (business administration)

Cole Neuber (business administration)

Kaleb Oliver (business administration)

Antwan Owens (history, technology and society)

Avery Showell (business administration)

Robert Devin Smith (business administration)

Josh Tukes (business administration)

Kevin Wolf (business administration)

Golf

Noah Norton (business administration)

Will Dickson (business administration)

Softball

Tricia Awald (environmental engineering)

Naomi Dickerson (business administration)

Madison McPherson (literature, media and communication)

Bianca Mora (business administration)

Breanna Roper (history, technology and society)

Cameron Stanford (mechanical engineering)

Spirit

Ryan Baker (mechanical engineering)

Mary Bergin (mechanical engineering)

Reed Bethune (industrial engineering)

Parker Campiglia (business administration)

Kira Couch (business administration)

Brandon Cumpton (business administration)

Hannah Donahue (computer science)

Madison Hicks (business administration)

Aashika Jikaria (industrial engineering)

Jordan Kreimeyer (chemical and bio molecular engineering)

Hannah Nguyen (business administration)

Lauren Piper (industrial engineering)

Sarah Rohlfsen (environmental engineering)

Thomas Russ (environmental engineering)

Anna Teachout (industrial design)

Kyle Wren (business administration)

Chase Murray (business administration)

Laura Wallace (environmental engineering)

Hailey Wingo (chemical and bio molecular engineering)

Carly Wood (aerospace engineering)

Serena Zhao (computer science)

Men’s Swimming and Diving

Tyler Branscombe (computer science)

Austin Daniel (computer science)

Jacob Kreider (civil engineering)

Jonathan Vater (mechanical engineering)

Leon Warnakulasuriya (aerospace engineering)

Henry Carman (business administration)

Women’s Swimming and Diving

Paige Gohr (mechanical engineering)

Catriona MacGregor (mechanical engineering)

Grace Mauldin (biology)

Alexandra Paschal (industrial design)

Julia Shuford (biology)

Men’s Tennis

Frederick Bauer (business administration)

Brandon Freestone (business administration)

Women’s Tennis

Victoria Flores (business administration)

Men’s Track and Field/Cross Country

Ty Brooks (computer science)

Braeden Collins (computer science)

Sam Costa (MS sustainable energy and environmental management)

Bennett Hillier (computer science)

Andrew Kent (MS mechanical engineering)

Mark Kimura Smith (economics)

Tyson Spears (mechanical engineering)

Anthony Steets (business administration)

Brandon Stone (business administration)

Dwayne Watkins (biomedical engineering)

Women’s Track and Field/Cross Country

Abby Kettle (biomedical engineering)

Bria Matthews (MS electrical and civil engineering)

Ebony Forbes (business administration)

Mary Claire Solomon (industrial engineering & applied languages and intercultural studies)

Volleyball

Cori Clifton (biochemistry)

Dominique Washington (history, technology and society)

Alexander-Tharpe Fund

The Alexander-Tharpe Fund is the fundraising arm of Georgia Tech athletics, providing scholarship, operations and facilities support for Georgia Tech’s 400-plus student-athletes. Be a part of developing Georgia Tech’s Everyday Champions and helping the Yellow Jackets compete for championships at the highest levels of college athletics by supporting the Support The Swarm Fund, which helps Georgia Tech athletics offset the significant financial challenges associated with Covid-19, and the Annual Athletic Scholarship Fund, which directly provides scholarships for Georgia Tech student-athletes. To learn more about supporting the Yellow Jackets, visit atfund.org.

For the latest information on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, follow us on Twitter (@GTAthletics), Facebook, Instagram or visit us at www.ramblinwreck.com.