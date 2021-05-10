ENTERTAINMENT

97-year-old woman appeals to people, video goes viral



There is a worldwide vaccination campaign to prevent the corona virus. There are still many people who are confused about getting the vaccine. There are still many who do not consider the corona vaccine to be safe. Now in the meantime a video is becoming increasingly viral. The video has the appeal of an elderly woman. You can see that in this video the woman asks all the people to get vaccinated.

The woman seen in the video is 97 years old. The woman took her first dose of the Kovid-19 vaccine in March and has been feeling better ever since. Taking the same message to the people, he said, “I did not feel pain or any side-effect.” ‘The same rumors, the elderly woman said, “No one should be afraid. Get a full vaccination, it is good for you and others around you ”.

Now everyone is praising him after the video surfaced on social media. You should know that people are currently commenting on vaccination as well as motivating them to share videos. Celebrities are also involved in retweeting and liking the video.

